Via NY Post:

This is not the way to make your point stick.

A “furious” Las Vegas mom is calling for the resignation of a substitute teacher who allegedly taped a face mask to her 9-year-old son after he forgot to wear it in class.

“He was very upset. He was crying. He was humiliated,” the anonymous parent told told local Fox outlet KVVU-TV of the incident, which occurred at Reedom Elementary School in Mountain’s Edge. Since July, the Clark County School District has required masks in schools, regardless of age or COVID-19 vaccination status.

The sticky situation reportedly began after the fourth-grader neglected to don his face cover after getting up to grab a drink of water.

