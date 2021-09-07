Via Fox News:

The mu coronavirus variant has been detected in 49 states and 42 countries, according to estimates, as health officials keep an eye on the strain to see if it becomes dominant.

The strain, also known as B.1.621, was first identified in Colombia in January and was added to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) “variants of interest” list, however 49 U.S. states and the District of Columbia have since detected the mu variant, with the exception of Nebraska, according to estimates compiled by Outbreak.info. States with a higher estimated prevalence of the variant include Alaska and Hawaii, though nationwide the variant has been detected in less than 1% of samples.

Keep reading…