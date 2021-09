They’re not paying enough attention.

Via Daily Wire:

A poll found that one-fifth of likely voters, and roughly one-fifth of Democrats, said they regretted their vote for President Joe Biden in 2020.

The poll from Zogby Analytics of 2020 Biden voters found that 20% of likely voters said they regretted their choice, compared to 76% who did not. Among Democrats, the number was 21%, compared to 29% of Republicans who crossed the aisle to vote for Biden and regret it.

Keep reading…