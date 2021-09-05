Via Newsbusters:

Corporations from all over the country are going all in to protest the new Texas abortion law that went into effect on Sept. 1.

The law prohibits elective abortions after six weeks. A Texas pro-life group created a “whistleblower” site to report facilities that perform illegal abortions.

GoDaddy first banned the site and told the group it had to find a new host. […]

Web host Epik was the next to ban the site from collecting info, saying that it “violated Epik’s Terms of Use.” […]

Bumble and Match, which owns Tinder, have both created special funds. Match says its fund was created by its CEO, not the company itself.

