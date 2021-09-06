TST stands ready to assist any member who shares our deeply-held religious convictions regarding the right to reproductive freedom. Accordingly, we encourage any member who resides in TX and wishes to undergo the Satanic Abortion Ritual within the first 24 weeks of pregnancy(1/3) — The Satanic Temple (@satanic_temple_) September 3, 2021

to contact The Satanic Temple so we may help them fight this law directly. SB8 does not allow for lawsuits or enforcement of penalties against a woman seeking an abortion. (2/3) — The Satanic Temple (@satanic_temple_) September 3, 2021

Instead, SB8 is cynically designed to avoid judicial review of the law and creates enforcement mechanisms against TST and its lawyers who dare challenge the law. We will not be cowed into silence by an unjust law or a tyrannical state government. (3/3) — The Satanic Temple (@satanic_temple_) September 3, 2021