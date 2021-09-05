Via DailyMail:

The Taliban is blocking the take off of at least six planes chartered to evacuate hundreds of people seeking to flee Afghanistan, a top Republican revealed on Sunday.

‘We have six airplanes at Mazar Sharif Airport, six airplanes with American citizens on them as I speak, also with these interpreters, and the Taliban is holding them hostage for demands right now,’ Representative Michael McCaul of Texas told Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace.

‘The state has cleared these flights and the Taliban will not let them leave the airport,’ he detailed.

