Via NY Post:

President Biden will tour storm-shattered neighborhoods in Queens Tuesday, with a second stop in a New Jersey town that was also inundated by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, the White House announced Saturday.

Many of New York’s 13 storm-related deaths this week occurred in Queens, where residents of illegal basement apartments were trapped in their flooded homes as the city was pounded by torrential rainfall. New Jersey saw at least 25 deaths.

Damage in Manville, NJ, where Biden is set to stop, included a banquet hall that was leveled by an explosion while it was surrounded by floodwaters as the killer storm swept through the region.

