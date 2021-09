Learn to recognize the signs of mental decline…

Biden's brain snaps as he tries to remember his *own* daughter's wedding & pander to rabbis:

"My mind is going blank now, what is the song that is played, with everybody around the chairs, up? I can't remember— anyways I'm taking too much of your time."

This is soooo painful. pic.twitter.com/RUQes43dXl

— Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 2, 2021