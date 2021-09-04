Via NY Post:

WASHINGTON — President Biden did not visit the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh after the murder of 11 congregants — despite saying so, the White House admitted Friday.

Biden on Thursday told Jewish leaders that he remembered “spending time at” and “going to” the Tree of Life, but the synagogue told The Post he never visited.

Nearly 24 hours after being asked about the discrepancy, a White House official said in a statement that Biden “was referring to a call he had with the Tree of Life rabbi in 2019.”

Biden’s initial false statement received widespread criticism and was featured in segments on CNN and Fox News.

The 2018 mass shooting at the Tree of Life was the worst anti-Jewish hate crime in US history.

Biden has a reputation for making false or embellished claims and dropped out of his first presidential campaign in 1988 due to a plagiarism scandal. But at nearly 79 years old, his mental acuity also is a frequent matter of public debate.

