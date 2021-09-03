Via Washington Post:

The Washington Nationals are undergoing a staff shake-up after mandating a vaccine requirement for non-playing employees, including the impending departure of longtime front-office adviser Bob Boone. The Nationals also told eight scouts that their contracts will not be renewed for next season, according to multiple people familiar with the situation, with two of those decisions based on unwillingness to comply with the vaccine mandate.

The Nationals informed employees of the vaccine policy Aug. 14, saying they had two weeks to provide proof of full vaccination or a first shot (or a medical exemption). Unvaccinated employees are now on unpaid administrative leave and have until Sept. 15 to comply or have their contracts terminated. Boone, 73, told The Washington Post on Wednesday that he and the club are “unfortunately” parting ways. Three people said they expect more changes to be made because other baseball operations employees have refused to get vaccinated.

Brad Holman, the Nationals’ minor league pitching coordinator, told The Post that he is on leave and has not resigned. As for the six other scouts who were not renewed for 2022, multiple people with knowledge of the discussions said that was performance-based and the team plans to fill the positions.

