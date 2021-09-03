This guy…..he wanted to go SO DAMN BAD he actually caved and did something right.

Via NewsMax:

President Joe Biden has signed an executive order directing the FBI to release long-awaited classified documents regarding Saudi Arabia’s connection to the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, a source close to the Biden administration told Newsmax on Friday.

Biden’s decision to move on the executive order this week comes after 9/11 victims’ families on Thursday asked an inspector general in the Department of Justice to investigate their claims.

The families allege that the FBI lied about or destroyed evidence tying Saudi Arabian officials to the team of al-Qaida hijackers.

