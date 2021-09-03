Via Fox News:

USA Today was forced to issue a correction on a so-called “fact check” looking into the backlash President Biden received for looking at his watch during a dignified transfer ceremony in honor of the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in a terrorist attack outside the Kabul airport.

Daniel Funke, whose Twitter bio says he is “checking facts + covering misinfo” for USA Today, authored a fact check on Wednesday examining whether or not Biden actually kept checking the time on his wrist as the caskets of the fallen were rolled onto the tarmac at Dover Air Force Base last weekend, sparking outrage among the families who witnessed the distracted president.

