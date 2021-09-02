Feel good story of the day.

Via Newsbusters:

Joe Biden hit record lows in two new polls on Thursday. Will the journalists at ABC, CBS and NBC bother to cover, or even notice, the cratering polling for the Democrat? They certainly enjoyed covering bad news for Donald Trump. In the new NPR/PBS survey, Biden’s approval has slipped to just 43 percent, a new low. In the new Rasmussen poll, the President has fallen to 42 percent, a tie for his record low.

On Newsmax, Thursday, reporter Emerald Robinson reported the bad news the liberal media is ignoring:

The fallout from the Afghanistan withdrawal continues for this White House as the President’s poll numbers continue to sink. According to the latest NPR/PBS NewsHour Marist poll, the President’s approval ratings sliding to just 43 in the latest poll. Now, that’s down six percent points since July. The biggest decline has been in amongst independent voters only 36 percent saying they approve of the job the president is doing.

Keep reading…