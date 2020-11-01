Via FNC:

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Wednesday defended President Biden for his “courageous decision” to withdraw from Afghanistan.

The Democratic congresswoman’s defense of Biden comes amid intense criticism of the president’s handling of the withdrawal, which resulted in hundreds of Americans being stranded in Afghanistan.

Ocasio-Cortez shared a video of past remarks in which she blasted a military contractor over the profit margins of a certain type of vehicular disc, suggesting that critics of the botched withdrawal are motivated by Department of Defense contracts.

“In case you’re wondering why people are going on TV relentlessly attacking Biden for his courageous decision to leave Afghanistan when no other president would, here’s one glimpse as to why,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on Wednesday.

Ocasio-Cortez has yet to criticize Biden for stranding Americans in Afghanistan.