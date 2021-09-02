Via DailyWire:

Leftists turned on the feminist hero and women’s rights crusader, the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, after the Supreme Court, in a 5-4 vote, refused to block the implementation of Texas’ “heartbeat bill” on September 1st, effectively banning most abortions after fetal cardiac activity can be detected.

“The Supreme Court was careful not to weigh in on the constitutionality of the Texas law, deciding its ruling on procedural grounds. The Texas law contains a unique enforcement mechanism that authorizes private citizens to sue abortion providers and those who ‘aid and abet’ illegal abortions,” the Daily Wire noted Thursday.

