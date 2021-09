Via Federalist:

Conservative commentator Candace Owens said she was denied service by a COVID-19 testing facility in Aspen, Colorado, over her political beliefs in a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday night.

After booking a testing appointment, Owens said, “My assistant comes to me and her face is white, and she’s like, you are not going to believe this, we just received an email from the COVID facility that they are declining to give you a test because of who you are.”

Keep reading…