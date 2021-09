wat?

Republicans promised to overturn Roe v Wade, and they have.

Democrats can either abolish the filibuster and expand the court, or do nothing as millions of peoples’ bodies, rights, and lives are sacrificed for far-right minority rule.

This shouldn’t be a difficult decision. https://t.co/GcEjkxt3gs

— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 2, 2021