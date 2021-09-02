Via The Hill:

Washington Nationals Vice President Bob Boone will resign over the team’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, according to multiple reports Wednesday.

Boone informed the team that he will resign instead of complying with the mandate, which applies to all non-uniformed employees, sources told ESPN and The Washington Post.

Boone, who was a star catcher for decades before becoming a manager and executive, served with the Nationals since 2005, and is currently vice president and senior adviser to general manager Mike Rizzo. He is the father of former professional baseball players Bret Boone and Aaron Boone, who now manages the New York Yankees.

Keep reading…