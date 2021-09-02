Via Washington Examiner:

Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s team believes that “the majority” of Afghan nationals who worked with the U.S. government were left behind due to the difficulty of identifying Americans and eligible Afghans in the midst of a hectic and dangerous evacuation effort from the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

“It involved some really painful trade-offs and choices for everyone involved,” a senior State Department official told reporters Wednesday. “Everybody who lived it is haunted by the choices we had to make and by the people we were not able to help depart in this first phase of the operation.”

