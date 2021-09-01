Via Issues Insights:

A cold-blooded murder in a city northeast of Dallas over the weekend hasn’t exactly made national news – yet. But it could be the first in a new wave of terrorist attacks spawned by President Joe Biden’s disastrous retreat from Afghanistan.

On Sunday, the day before the last U.S. military plane departed the Kabul airport, a gunman shot and killed a Lyft driver in Garland, then drove the car over to a nearby police station and started shooting at the people inside. The alleged gunman, later identified as Imran Ali Rasheed, died after police gunned him down.

The next day, an FBI official said that Rasheed “may have been inspired by a foreign terrorist organization to commit these crimes,” by which he meant “was inspired by rhetoric or propaganda by foreign terrorist organizations.”

