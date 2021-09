Joe Biden is why those people are dead.

🚨🚨🚨🚨 Per former Deputy Assistant SecDef Roger Pardo-Maurer, the DoD had foreknowledge of the Kabul bomber AND denied permission to fire to the Predator drone that had a lock on the bomber. pic.twitter.com/ZDh27drdwu

— Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) August 31, 2021