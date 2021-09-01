Via The Post Millennial:

Show creator Ricky Gervais and star Steve Carell both predicted that The Office would never be made in today’s ultra-sensitive climate. These predictions have now come true as Comedy Central has removed an episode from their lineup.

According to Newsweek, the network removed season one, episode two, “Diversity Day.” The move shocked fans of the beloved series as the episode is widely regarded as the best of the entire nine-season series.

Ironically, the episode in question is specifically about “diversity and inclusion” policies in the workplace. It features Michael Scott (Steve Carell) forcing his employees to undertake diversity training, despite the fact that his improprieties alone were what prompted the fictional paper company Dunder Miflin to respond with a diversity training mandate. During the episode, Scott speaks in an exaggerated Indian accent and performs a Chris Rock standup routine about different kinds of black people.

“I mean, the whole idea of that character, Michael Scott, so much of it was predicated on inappropriate behavior,” said Carell in a 2018 interview.

Keep reading…