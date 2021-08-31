Via Breaking 911:

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK – Sarah R. Gates, age 40, of Cortland, New York, was sentenced yesterday to serve 540 months (45 years) in prison for conspiring and acting together with co-defendant Christopher Perry to sexually exploit a child under five years of age for the purpose of producing images of the abuse.

As part of her prior guilty plea to a three-count Information, Gates admitted that on several occasions in 2017, she and Perry performed sexual acts on the child while taking photographs of the abuse, using two cell phones.

Senior United States District Judge Thomas J. McAvoy also imposed a 15-year term of supervised release, which will start after Gates is released from prison. As a result of her conviction, Gates will also be required to register as a sex offender upon her release from prison.

