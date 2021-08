Former Osama bin Laden security aide & AQ arms supplier/facilitator Amin-ul-Haq returns to his hometown after 2 decades on the run, 2 weeks after the Taliban takeover.

Don’t be surprised if al-Qaeda appoints an Afghan as its next leader after Zawahiri.pic.twitter.com/cYUcwBVIl6

— Hassan I. Hassan (@hxhassan) August 30, 2021