Biden on "safe passage" for any Americans, Afghan partners or foreign nationals who want to leave: "the Taliban has made commitments on safe passage and the world will hold them to their commitments."

Via TPM:

A group called the Flag Officers 4 America has published a press release demanding the “resignation of the Secretary of Defense (SECDEF) and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (CJCS).”

The people in that position right now are Lloyd J. Austin III and General Mark A. Milley, respectively. Both military leaders who have had to face questions and scrutiny over the last weeks in the midst of the Biden administration’s withdrawal from Kabul, Afghanistan.

According to the letter, the concerns from former military officials are that the US military gave up key locations like Bagram air base (alongside the manpower therein), in tandem with not having a concrete plan to evacuate citizens in the meantime.

