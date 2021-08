.@abcnews published an "op-ed” by Marine Capt. Geoff Ball today without his permission.

Ball wrote this in a Facebook post and was not contacted by ABC about putting his name on a byline, he tells me. They even created an author profile for him. pic.twitter.com/56TVnIzA4J

— Paul Szoldra (@PaulSzoldra) August 30, 2021