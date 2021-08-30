Via CBR:

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick earned an overall rating of 81 in EA Sports’ new Madden NFL 22 game, despite not playing in the NFL since January 2017.

The ranking puts the football player and activist ahead of a handful of current NFL quarterbacks, including 2020 Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert (80), 2021 #1 draft pick Trevor Lawrence (78) and six-time Pro Bowler Ben Roethlisberger (78), according to CBS Sports. Kaepernick also ranks higher than NFL veteran Kirk Cousins (79), 2020 #1 draft pick Joe Burrow (77) and 2016 #1 draft pick Jared Goff (77).

