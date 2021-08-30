Via CNN:

Nine members of one family — including six children — were killed in a US drone strike targeting a vehicle in a residential neighborhood of Kabul, a relative of the dead told a local journalist working with CNN.

The US carried out a defensive airstrike in Kabul, targeting a suspected ISIS-K suicide bomber who posed an “imminent” threat to the airport, US Central Command said Sunday.

The youngest killed was a 2-year-old girl, according to a brother of the one of those killed.

They were “an ordinary family,” he said. “We are not ISIS or Daesh and this was a family home — where my brothers lived with their families.”
Neighbors and witnesses at the scene of the drone strike in Kabul told CNN that several people were killed, including children.

Keep reading…

Tweet
Share261
261 Shares