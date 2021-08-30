Via CNN:

Nine members of one family — including six children — were killed in a US drone strike targeting a vehicle in a residential neighborhood of Kabul, a relative of the dead told a local journalist working with CNN.

The US carried out a defensive airstrike in Kabul, targeting a suspected ISIS-K suicide bomber who posed an “imminent” threat to the airport, US Central Command said Sunday.

The youngest killed was a 2-year-old girl, according to a brother of the one of those killed.

They were “an ordinary family,” he said. “We are not ISIS or Daesh and this was a family home — where my brothers lived with their families.”

Neighbors and witnesses at the scene of the drone strike in Kabul told CNN that several people were killed, including children.

