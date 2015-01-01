Via Daily Mail:

A child was killed today in an explosion in Kabul – as a US drone strike took out a vehicle containing ‘multiple suicide bombers’ driving to the airport just hours after Joe Biden warned of the possibility of another jihadist atrocity following this week’s attack.

Two US officials speaking on condition of anonymity told Reuters that American forces launched a strike in the capital city targeting suspected ISIS-K militants who were aiming to attack Hamid Karzai International Airport, where Afghans are trying to flee the Taliban.

A Kabul police chief later claimed that a child had been killed after a rocket struck a house in the Khajeh Baghra area to the north-west of the airport, in what is thought to be a separate incident. Two witnesses said the blast appeared to have been caused by a rocket.

There was no official confirmation and no terrorist group immediately claimed the attack. A US official told CBS: ‘We are confident we hit the target we were aiming for. Initial reports indicate there were no civilian casualties.’ The official added that the drone strike caused ‘significant secondary explosions’ indicating the presence of a substantial amount of explosive material in the vehicle.