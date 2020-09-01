Via Daily Mail:

Donald Trump has slammed Joe Biden for handing over a list of approved Afghan evacuees to the Taliban amid fears it will now be used by the extremist group to kill those named on it.

Calls for Biden’s resignation and impeachment have mounted after at least 103 people, including 13 U.S. service personnel, were killed by ISIS terrorists in a double suicide attack on Kabul airport on Thursday.

Trump called the crisis the ‘most embarrassing thing that has ever happened to our country.’

Flights resumed on Friday morning with as many as 1,000 Americans and thousands more Afghans still hoping to flee.

But their hopes are fading fast as the US and its allies start to pack up. British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said Friday the ‘gates were closed’ and that the UK’s final evacuation flights would end within hours.

Biden has pledged to ‘rescue the Americans, we will get our Afghan allies out, and our mission will go on.’

However, in the latest blow to his handling of the crisis it was reported Thursday that U.S. officials in Kabul gave the Taliban a list of names of American citizens, green card holders and Afghan allies to grant entry into the airport’s outer perimeter.

The move was described as a gross security lapse, with one defense source telling Politico: ‘Basically, they just put all those Afghans on a kill list.’