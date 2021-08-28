Via NBC:

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Saturday warned that another attack on the Kabul airport was “highly likely” and promised to issue a second retaliatory strike against the terrorists responsible for Thursday’s suicide bombing.

“The situation on the ground continues to be extremely dangerous, and the threat of terrorist attacks on the airport remains high,” Biden said in a statement. “Our commanders informed me that an attack is highly likely in the next 24-36 hours.”

The U.S. military is rushing to evacuate the few remaining Americans and Afghan allies fleeing the Taliban before Tuesday’s deadline for the U.S. to complete a full military withdrawal. While roughly 350 Americans are left in Afghanistan who wish to leave, there are thousands of Afghans who worked with U.S. during the 20-year war who are still trying to get a flight out of the country.

