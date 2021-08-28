Via Conservative Brief:

The mother of slain U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, who was one of the now 14 U.S. troops slain in the blast at Kabul airport in Afghanistan, went off on President Joe Biden during a call on the SiriusXM radio show Wilkow Majority, calling the president a “dementia ridden piece of crap.”

Kathy McCollum joined the show to express her sadness and outrage at the death of her 20-year-old son Rylee.

Calling into the show on Saturday, Rylee’s mother Kathy could not hold back her anger over her son’s death, and let loose on Biden.

“Hey, my son was one of the marines that died yesterday,” she said. “And I have to listen to that b**ch.”

