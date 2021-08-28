Via Weatherford Democrat:

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is pledging to Americans still trapped in Afghanistan: “We will get you home.”

Biden also said Friday the United States is committed to evacuating all Afghans who assisted the war effort — a potentially vast expansion of the administration’s commitments on the airlift so far, given the tens of thousands of Afghan translators and others, and their close family members, seeking evacuation.

Biden’s comments at a White House news conference Friday come as the U.S. government struggles to ramp up a massive airlift clearing Americans and other foreigners and vulnerable Afghans through the Kabul airport, rescuing them from a Taliban takeover of the country.

Biden is facing criticism for a chaotic and often violent scene outside the airport and crowds struggle to reach safety inside.

One of those critics is Parker County resident and Gold Star mother Kaye Jordan.

“I don’t think it was done properly, I don’t think it was planned right,” said Jordan. “And everybody says, ‘What was the point?’ … It would be different if we could change them.”

Keep reading…