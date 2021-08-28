As Ward notes, these were "words that turned out to be eerily prophetic." pic.twitter.com/XV7RggUEg4

At that time the commander told Ward the group was laying low and waiting for a time to strike.

And as usual, CNN did nothing but air it for ratings.

Via The Hill:

An ISIS-K commander said in a CNN interview conducted two weeks before the terrorist organization’s deadly bombing attack on Kabul’s airport Thursday that the group was waiting for a time to strike.

In the interview, which first aired Friday, the insurgent group leader told CNN chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward that ISIS-K had been recruiting members to join its ranks and that it was waiting for U.S. and other foreign military forces to leave the country before it could start expanding further.

“When the foreigners and people of the world leave Afghanistan, we can restart our operations,” said the commander, who requested that his identity be concealed.

