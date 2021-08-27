utter insanity.

Via CNN:

Sirhan Sirhan, the man convicted of assassinating Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, was recommended for parole on Friday. After 53 year in prison, the 77-year-old inmate’s fate is now in the hands of California’s governor.

Two of Kennedy’s surviving sons, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Douglas Kennedy, supported his release during Sirhan’s 16th appearance before the parole board.

Sirhan arrived at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation in May 1969 after being convicted of first-degree murder and assault with intent to murder.

“I’m overwhelmed just by being able to view Mr. Sirhan face to face. I think I’ve lived my life both in fear of him and his name in one way or another. And I am grateful today to see him as a human being worthy of compassion and love,” Douglas Kennedy, who was a toddler when his father was gunned down in 1968, said during the virtual hearing.

