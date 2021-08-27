Via NY Post:

The Pentagon now says only one bomb — and not two like previously reported — was detonated outside Kabul airport Thursday that killed 13 US service members and at least 169 Afghans.

Army Maj. Gen. William “Hank” Taylor admitted during a press briefing Friday that there was only one ISIS-affiliated explosion at the Abbey gate at Hamid Karzai International Airport.

US officials had previously said a second explosion – believed to be a car bomb — occurred outside the nearby Baron Hotel.

“I can confirm for you that we do not believe that there was a second explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, that it was one suicide bomber. We’re not sure how that report was provided incorrectly,” he said.

