If you paid your student loans unlike those people, sucks to be you I guess?

Via CNBC:

The U.S. Department of Education announced Thursday it will cancel $1.1 billion in student debt for 115,000 borrowers.

The relief will go to those who attended ITT Technical Institute, a for-profit school that is now defunct. The school is accused of misrepresenting itself and steering students into pricey private loans. These borrowers didn’t finish their degrees and left the school after March 31, 2008.

“Today’s action continues the Department’s efforts to improve and use its targeted loan relief authorities to deliver meaningful help to student borrowers,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, in a statement.

