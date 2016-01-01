Via Daily Mail:

The Taliban has vowed to tackle climate change and global security as part of the terror group’s attempt to rebrand itself and modernise despite reports of civilian executions and the erosion of women’s rights under the new Afghan regime.

Abdul Qahar Balkhi, a member of the Taliban’s Cultural Commission, says the Islamists want to play a role on the global stage.

He told Newsweek: ‘We hope not only to be recognised by regional countries but the entire world at large as the legitimate representative government of the people of Afghanistan who have gained their right of self-determination from a foreign occupation with the backing and support of an entire nation after a prolonged struggle and immense sacrifices despite all odds being stacked against our people.

