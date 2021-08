They’re sharing intelligence with the friggan Taliban? We were bombing the Taliban 6 weeks ago. Now they’re our friends we share intel with and trust to keep our guys safe? Beyond delusional. Beyond insane.

JUST IN – Pentagon CENTCOM commander Gen. McKenzie expects more attacks on #Kabul airport and says the U.S. reached out to the Taliban to "make sure they know what we expect them to do to protect us." — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 26, 2021