Via NBCDFW:

A Denton diner that made headlines for its strict and humorous mask mandate will soon close its doors for good.

It is just one of the thousands of restaurants in the state that are shutting down during the pandemic.

Much like the 50s style memorabilia now for sale, Legends Diner will soon be history less than two years after opening.

The COVID-19 pandemic hit a few months after opening.

“We’re really at a disadvantage here,” said owner Wayne Lacombe. “We have to stop the bleeding.”

According to the Texas Restaurant Association, approximately 9,000 of 50,000 restaurants have closed so far in the pandemic.

The association said anxiety continues to grip the industry with the fast-spreading delta variant.

