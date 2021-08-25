No joke.

Via Washington Examiner:

The Taliban, who have a notorious history of oppression and violence toward women, are poised to seat a representative on the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women should they form a recognized Afghan government, a former U.N. ambassador says.

After a swift takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban terror group, as well as deposed Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s escape to the United Arab Emirates, the future of Afghanistan’s leadership, and by extent its representation in global organizations, is uncertain, says John Bolton, the former U.S. ambassador to the U.N.

“You have a new crew that comes in, and the U.N. has to decide, ‘Do we accept the credentials of a new ambassador?'” Bolton told the Washington Examiner Tuesday. “It’s certainly possible to challenge that and deny them a seat. You can say they’re not legitimate.”

However, incoming governments, even those that were established in less-than-diplomatic methods, typically inherit their predecessor’s posts, the former ambassador added, noting rejection is rare.