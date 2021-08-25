Via Toms Guide:

If you’ve been paying attention to the EV industry, you’ll know that Chevrolet has just issued a recall of the Bolt EV. It’s the third Bolt recall that’s taken place over the past several months, and they’re all related to a string of battery fires.

The big thing is that this recall is far more encompassing than the last two. The earlier events focussed on a handful of Bolt models, but this time Chevrolet has issued a recall of every single Bolt and Bolt EUV. And that’s arguably the absolute worst thing to happen to the electric car industry right now.

Keep reading…