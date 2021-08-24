Via CNN:

The first US troops have started leaving Afghanistan, on the same day President Joe Biden decided not to extend the August 31 evacuation deadline, two defense officials told CNN.

“So far, the reduction does not affect the mission,” one of the officials said, adding that the commander on the ground can decide what military personnel are in units that are no longer required. That decision can be based on a few factors, including the number of gates open at the airport, the number of people coming through and more.

“If you can have a smaller mission set and still conduct the mission, then you can reduce your footprint and reduce your risk,” the official said.

The Pentagon has been acutely aware of the threat posed by ISIS-K and other terror groups around the airport, developing alternate routes to the field for US citizens and Afghan evacuees. In addition, the Taliban have stated openly that they do not want a US military presence in Afghanistan beyond the end of August, warning that there will be “consequences” were the US to stay longer.

