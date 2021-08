After @GovRonDeSantis’s kid didn’t pop up for the first day of school at either of the two most prominent private schools, I asked Gov.’s Office what school the DeSantis family picked.

“You know, there’s no law saying she has to go to Kindergarten,” was the response I got. https://t.co/NqQO45fUw2

