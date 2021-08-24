Via NYP:

The masks were off — literally and figuratively.

Video shows House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the queen of mask-pushing, addressing a weekend crowd of maskless Democratic donors, herself also unmasked.

Yes, the event was outside. But the bigwigs sat close together for the hours-long luncheon in COVID-riddled Napa Valley, and the CDC does urge masking in “crowded outdoor settings” in such high-transmission areas.

The truth is they shouldn’t need to mask, since Pelosi — and, we’d wager, most everyone there — is vaccinated.

But Pelosi doesn’t argue common sense when it comes to everyone else. Her public mask obsession is such that Elle magazine wrote up a “cute” piece about where she buys hers and how she matches them to her pantsuits as a political fashion statement. Just last month, she called Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy “such a moron” for opposing her reimposition of mask mandates in the House.

