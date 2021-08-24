Via Mediaite:

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said during a Sunday press conference with Vice President Kamala Harris that he believed after America’s “awry” withdrawal of troops led to the fall of Afghanistan, global perceptions of our image would be determined in the days ahead.

“What will influence perceptions of U.S. resolve and commitment to the region will be what the U.S. does going forward: how it repositions itself in the region, how it engages its broad range of friends and partners and allies in the region, and how it continues the fight against terrorism,” Lee said. “Countries make calculations and take positions, and they have to make recalculations and adjust their positions from time to time. Sometimes it can be done smoothly. Sometimes there are hiccups. Sometimes things go awry and take time to put right.”

