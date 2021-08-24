Via Fox News:

White House press secretary Jen Psaki grew visibly annoyed during the press briefing Monday when she was asked whether President Biden was aware that most of the criticism against the Afghanistan withdrawal was about Americans being “stranded” in Kabul.

“Does the president have a sense that most of the criticism is not of leaving Afghanistan? It’s the way that he has ordered it to happen by pulling the troops before getting these Americans who are now stranded. Does he have a sense of that?” Fox News’ White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked.

