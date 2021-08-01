Yeah, no.

Via JNS:

According to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s representative in Iran’s Southern Khorasan Province, the Jews are humanity’s greatest problem.

“Consider the most difficult problem for Islam and humanity as a whole. This is corroborated by documents. The most difficult problem has been the Jews. … They are more evil than Satan,” said Ayatollah Alireza Ebadi.

In a public address aired on Iran’s Khorasan Jonoobi TV on May 7, Ebadi said that the Jews’ ultimate goal was to pillage the entire world.

“They [Jews] have taken control of the world in a technical way. They give particular attention to military warfare, propaganda warfare and psychological warfare. They spread doubt and [wage] cultural warfare. This is how they can achieve their main goal of pillaging the world,” he said.