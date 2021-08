This is HeartbreakingšŸ’”.

A mother gives her baby to US soldiers so her baby can be evacuated from the country and saved from the #Taliban.

She may never see her child again.

Kabul Airport, #Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/ER44sRRnIz

— Fazila BalochšŸŒŗā˜€ļø (@IFazilaBaloch) August 20, 2021