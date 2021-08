Via Fox News:

Sen. Tom Cotton argues it would be a ‘catastrophe’ if the Taliban gains ‘effective hostage control of thousands of Americans.’

Sen. Cotton, R-Ark., argued the dire situation in Afghanistan, as a result of Biden’s “catastrophic miscalculation,” could resemble Tehran in 1979. Cotton joined “The Faulkner Focus,” Thursday, and added “it would be a catastrophe” if the Taliban gathered “effective hostage control of thousands of Americans.”

